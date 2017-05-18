Net Neutrality Supporters Want to ‘Ban Drudge’

Advocates for 'free and open Internet' picket outside FCC

BY:

Alt-left advocates for net neutrality, who say they want a "free and open internet," want to ban the Drudge Report.

Members of the alt-left who have been tied to violent protests in the past picketed outside the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday in protest of Chairman Ajit Pai's proposal to reverse net neutrality rules. The FCC will vote to undue the Obama era Title II rule that classified Internet service providers as utilities, subjecting them to more federal regulation.

Protesters covering their faces held signs that read "Ban Drudge," with a no symbol over the Drudge Report, the highly trafficked news website run by Matt Drudge. Other protesters held signs to ban other news websites, including Breitbart and InfoWars.

Organizers of the campaign "Protect Our Internet" are connected to PopularResistance.org, which features several members of the antifascist (antifa) campaign.

Protect Our Internet claims its mission is to "keep the internet vibrant, free and equal."

The campaign also claims net neutrality rules are "protecting our freedom to use the internet!"

A report released this week found that net neutrality regulations lead to higher internet prices for consumers and less innovation.

This entry was posted in Issues. Bookmark the permalink.

Elizabeth Harrington   Email Elizabeth | Full Bio | RSS
Elizabeth Harrington is a staff writer for the Washington Free Beacon. Elizabeth graduated from Temple University in 2010. Prior to joining the Free Beacon, she worked as a staff writer for CNSNews.com. Her email address is elizabeth@freebeacon.com. Her Twitter handle is @LizWFB.

×
THE MORNING BEACON DAILY NEWSLETTER
MAKES IT EASIER TO STAY INFORMED
Get the news that matters most to you, delivered straight to your inbox daily.

Register today!
  • Grow your email list exponentially
  • Dramatically increase your conversion rates
  • Engage more with your audience
  • Boost your current and future profits