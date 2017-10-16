NRA Spokeswoman Forced to Move After She Received Death Threats

Dana Loesch / Facebook

Dana Loesch / Facebook

BY:

National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch announced Sunday on Twitter that her family had been forced to move suddenly after she received multiple death threats from gun control advocates.

Loesch, a conservative commentator and syndicated talk radio host, followed the announcement of her family's move by condemning the way politically progressive society has treated not just her, but conservative women as a whole.

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations, many women are telling their stories of assault on Twitter, using the hashtag, #MeToo. Loesch used the hashtag to tell her story of how she is being threatened for her views on guns and the Second Amendment.

First, Loesch tweeted out a picture of a number of filled garbage bags piled up as she prepared for the move.

Loesch said it wasn't just her who was targeted, but her family as well.

Loesch also tweeted about the way conservative women are treated generally in society.

The NRA spokeswoman specifically mentioned people who have praised the victims of Weinstein, yet have criticized conservatives like Loesch who have been treated similarly.

Some, who are at odds with Loesch politically, rose to her defense and called out such threats, including Chelsea Clinton.

This entry was posted in Issues and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.
Jack Heretik

Jack Heretik   Email Jack | Full Bio | RSS
Jack is a Media Analyst for the Washington Free Beacon. He is from Northern Ohio and graduated from the Catholic University of America in 2011. Prior to joining the Free Beacon, Jack was a Production Assistant for EWTN's The World Over and worked on Sen. Bill Cassidy's 2014 campaign.

×
THE MORNING BEACON DAILY NEWSLETTER
MAKES IT EASIER TO STAY INFORMED
Get the news that matters most to you, delivered straight to your inbox daily.

Register today!
  • Grow your email list exponentially
  • Dramatically increase your conversion rates
  • Engage more with your audience
  • Boost your current and future profits