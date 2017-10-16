BY: Follow @JackHeretik



National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch announced Sunday on Twitter that her family had been forced to move suddenly after she received multiple death threats from gun control advocates.

Loesch, a conservative commentator and syndicated talk radio host, followed the announcement of her family's move by condemning the way politically progressive society has treated not just her, but conservative women as a whole.

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations, many women are telling their stories of assault on Twitter, using the hashtag, #MeToo. Loesch used the hashtag to tell her story of how she is being threatened for her views on guns and the Second Amendment.

First, Loesch tweeted out a picture of a number of filled garbage bags piled up as she prepared for the move.

#MeToo.

Spent my weekend preparing to move due to repeated threats from gun control advocates. 1 pic.twitter.com/cQoZzOYXPt — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

2 One guy hunted down my private cell phone number, called when police were here, threatened to shoot me in my front yard. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

3 Another guy created a string of social media accounts, posted photos of my house, threatened to rape me to death. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

Loesch said it wasn't just her who was targeted, but her family as well.

4 Another gun control advocate, after threatening to hunt me down and assault me, dragged my kids into it. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

5 I’m grateful that my kids’ school worked with law enforcement and private security to ensure campus safety, and work with me. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

Loesch also tweeted about the way conservative women are treated generally in society.

6 I’ve only ever discussed these issues kinda vaguely. More I can’t discuss. I and other 2A women are sexually threatened regularly #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

7 I’m not sad, just determined. Maybe someday ppl will drop the ideological boundaries and not cherry-pick concern. Maybe someday. #MeToo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

8 When you think of it, it’s amazing/sad to see the treatment of women on social media who do not identify as progressive. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

The NRA spokeswoman specifically mentioned people who have praised the victims of Weinstein, yet have criticized conservatives like Loesch who have been treated similarly.

9 I see conservative women regularly abused on social media by some of the same people slamming Weinstein. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

10 The culture is only non-conservative women deserve respect. It’s idiotic, demonstrated daily, and deserving of more than 140 chars. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

11 If "inequality" was truly a concern for modern feminists, they’d defend, not shame, women for making choices antithetical 2 progressivism — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

12 But they sold out by tying their cause to party & don’t defend conserv women as strategy. Some sexism is ok if it silences conservatives — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

13 Feminism should’ve defended women, regardless of party. Let ideas battle it out in the public sphere, but everyone speaks. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

14 Anyway, this is why I get heated about this. Have experienced first hand and witnessed other women endure the same. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 16, 2017

Some, who are at odds with Loesch politically, rose to her defense and called out such threats, including Chelsea Clinton.