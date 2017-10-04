BY: Follow @cb0321



San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who had previously said her criticisms of the federal government's handling of Hurricane Maria relief were about saving lives and "not about politics," took a shot at President Donald Trump by wearing a shirt that read "NASTY" on it during a Univision interview.

When asked by host Jorge Ramos what the significance of her "nasty" shirt was, the mayor said it was a reference to Trump referring to her as a "nasty mayor." The interview was posted Wednesday to Univision's AlPunto Twitter account.

She went on to claim that Trump was the one who is "nasty."

"Lo que es 'nasty' es que se de la espalda al pueblo puertorriqueño": alcaldesa de San Juan @CarmenYulinCruz pic.twitter.com/f0U92cln0F — Al Punto Univision (@AlPunto) October 4, 2017

"When someone is bothered by someone claiming lack water for drinking, lack of medicine for the sick, and lack of food for the hungry, that person has problems too deep to be explained in an interview," Cruz said in Spanish. "What is really nasty is that anyone would turn their back on the Puerto Rican people."

Trump criticized the mayor and her "poor leadership ability" last weekend, tweeting, "The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump."

