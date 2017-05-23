Pelosi Accidentally Refers to NRA as Part of Intelligence Community

BY: Follow @DavidRutz



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) appeared to confuse the National Rifle Association with the National Security Agency during remarks Tuesday at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation's 2017 Fiscal Summit.

While being interviewed by CNN's Dana Bash, Pelosi discussed the ongoing investigation into whether there was collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians, and whether he may have obstructed justice, according to NTK Network.

"To have a president say, if he did, to the director of the FBI, or the DNI, the Director of National Intelligence, or the NRA person that—um, uh, that they should not go forward, it raises questions that need to be answered in a facts and law way, and not hearsay," Pelosi said.

The NRA, of course, is a gun rights advocacy organization.