Mark Cuban: I’m ‘Considering’ Running for President

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban said he is "considering" running for president of the United States in a new podcast posted on Tuesday.

In an interview on former Democratic South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers' podcast ViewPoint, Cuban said he is an "independent all the way through" who tries to remain informed and objective on issues.

Sellers noted that Cuban supported Hillary Clinton during her campaign against President Donald Trump in 2016 and asked if he would help Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Cuban said he would "probably not" be on the trail during the midterms.

"Mark, are you considering running for president of the United States?" Sellers asked.

"Yes. Considering, yes," Cuban said. "Ready to commit to it, no."

Cuban said he would approach the question of running differently than others, saying if he felt he could come up with solutions on issues like tax reform that people could get behind, it would make "perfect sense" to run.

"If it comes down to, ‘Do I think I can win because I can convince more people to vote for me?' Then no, I won't run," Cuban said.

.@mcuban tells me he is "seriously considering" running for POTUS. New pod out now! https://t.co/ckOMQXoFHZ — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 3, 2017

Cuban remarked in 2015 that he could beat both Trump and Clinton if he decided to run in 2016, although he stayed out of the race.

Cuban owns the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and also serves as one of the rotating "shark" investors on the hit show "Shark Tank."