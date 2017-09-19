Bolton: Trump’s U.N. Speech the Best of His Presidency

BY: Follow @DavidRutz



Fox News contributor John Bolton called Donald Trump's speech before the United Nations Tuesday the best of his young presidency.

Bolton, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, praised Trump for his direct denunciation of North Korea's nuclear ambitions and criticism of the Iran nuclear deal brokered by the Obama administration.

"This was the best speech of the Trump presidency, in my view," Bolton said. "I think he was as clear and direct as it's possible to be."

Trump said the U.S. would destroy North Korea if forced to defend itself or its allies; Bolton said that was a memorable line.

"I think it's safe to say, in the entire history of the United Nations, there has never been a more straightforward criticism of the behavior, the unacceptable behavior of other member states," Bolton said.

In addition, he said Trump's critiques of the nuclear deal revealed the White House would not tolerate "half-measures and compromises" that allowed Iran and North Korea to progress to the verge of having deliverable nuclear weapons.

He also praised Trump's line, which was met with near silence at first, that the collapsing regime in Venezuela was an example of socialism being successfully implemented.

"There are a lot of people in the UN. who have never heard anything like that from an American president," Bolton said. "I think this was an outstanding speech, and I think it will serve the president very well."