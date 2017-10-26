BY: Follow @brentscher



An article published on the San Francisco Chronicle's sister-site on Wednesday offers justification for the increased number of death threats to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, saying the threats "make a warped sort of sense."

The article by Mark Morford, whose biography says he has been writing for the Chronicle and sister-site SF Gate since 1998 and is described on the site as "one of the Bay Area's premier yoga instructors," describes Pruitt as a "banally evil, milquetoast, science-denying government administrator" who has been receiving a "surprising-but-then-again-not-really number of death threats."

"Scott Pruitt, the pallid, oily anti-environment corporate shill beloved by the least palatable humans in the corporate world, is getting a lot of death threats, up to five times more than any EPA head in history," writes Morford, who goes on to suggest that the death threats may be coming from "God herself."

"They are, perhaps, coming from environmental advocates, or teachers, or lovers of life and humanity and nature, or distraught mothers, worried that Pruitt’s actions will, quite correctly, endanger the lives of their children," Morford writes. "They are, most likely, coming from God herself."

Morford in the piece accuses Pruitt of creating a sound proof office space so he could "block out the screams of all the children, poor, and elderly he is harming and even (eventually) killing, more or less directly, as he whispers dreamy deregulation porn into the withered, cauliflower ears of coal barons, oil magnates and leathery brothers Koch."

Morford concludes the article by comparing Pruitt to the devil and saying the threats on his life make sense.

‘Wherever [the death threats] are coming from, it does make a warped sort of sense," he writes. "What’s true for Pruitt and Trump is true for the devil himself. When you mean the world ill, the world will mean it right back at you."

Audrey Cooper, the Chronicle's editor in chief, would not comment on the contents of Morford's column, explaining that SF Gate "currently operates independently from the Chronicle newsroom and occasionally contracts with outside columnists, such as Mark Morford."

"I'm not going to comment on something I had no role in publishing," said Cooper. Cooper said Morford does not write for the Chronicle‘s newspaper or website.

The headline of Morford's piece changed from "Why do so many people want the E.P.A.'s Scott Pruitt Dead?" to "Why the EPA director’s security now costs $2 million" after the Washington Free Beacon's report.

Both the Chronicle and SF Gate are owned by Hearst Communications.

Update 1:27 p.m.: This post has been updated with further comment from Audrey Cooper.