Scaramucci: Elements Within Washington and White House Are Trying to ‘Eject’ Trump

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Sunday that there are "elements" in Washington and the White House who are seeking to "eject" President Donald Trump.

Scaramucci. who served less than two weeks before getting fired in the wake of a profanity-laden interview with the New Yorker, appeared on ABC's "This Week" Sunday for his first interview since his dismissal.

Scaramucci discussed with host George Stephanopoulos the competing elements in the White House and how some people are afraid to tell Trump the truth, as well as the continuing problem of White House leakers.

Stephanopoulos said he felt Scaramucci was describing a "hornet's nest" of sorts within the Trump administration.

"The president is not a representative of the political establishment class, and so for whatever reason, people have made a decision that they want to eject him," Scaramucci said. "It's almost like he's opened up the door now for America's CEOs and America's billionaires to enter the Washington political system. The members of that political class do not like that."

Upon taking the job, Scaramucci had vowed to fire all White House leakers. Stephanopoulos asked him if Trump was fighting "an enemy within the White House."

"I think that there are elements inside of Washington, also inclusive in the White House, that are not necessarily abetting the president's interests or his agenda," Scaramucci said. "I absolutely believe that, yes."

"Nane names," Stephanopoulos said.

"Well, I named some names," Scaramucci said. "There's been some strategic changes, and my guess is there will be more strategic changes. I think the president's getting his arms around the fact that if he wants to prosecute his agenda, he's got to bring in loyalists to him."

Shortly before Scaramucci's dismissal, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who opposed Scaramucci's appointment, was forced out of his post and replaced by Gen. John Kelly. Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned upon Scaramucci's appointment, reportedly in protest.

Scaramucci waved off the idea that he was a "suicide bomber," instead comparing himself to the "Wolf" from the movie Pulp Fiction, a character who cleans up messy situations.