BY: Follow @HashtagGriswold



White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci slammed the media for reporting on a leaked firing, despite the fact he was the one who leaked it in the first place.

Scaramucci was asked by reporters on the White House driveway Tuesday about the reported firing of assistant press secretary Michael Short, the Hill reported.

"This is the problem with the leaking," Scaramucci said. "This is actually a terrible thing."

"Let's say I'm firing Michael Short today," he continued. "The fact that you guys know about it before he does really upsets me as a human being and as a Roman Catholic."

But Scaramucci's complaint was an odd one. The news of Short's firing was first reported by Politico, which cited Scaramucci himself as its source.

"Newly appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday that he plans to dismiss assistant press secretary Michael Short," read the piece's lede.

"Scaramucci warned that Short would be the first of many, if he's not able to stop the leaks coming out of the communications and press shop," the piece continues.

Politico even quoted Scaramucci directly. "I'm committed to taking the comms shop down to Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] and me, if I can't get the leaks to stop," he said.