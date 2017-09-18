Iran Threatens to Drop ‘Father of All Bombs’

BY: Follow @Kredo0



A senior Iranian military leader claims the Islamic Republic has developed the "father of all bombs," a 10-ton bomb that is said to rival the United States' ‘mother of all bombs," or MOAB, according to regional reports.

Iranian General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp's airspace division, claimed in an interview over the weekend with the country's state-controlled media that Iran has developed the 10-ton bomb and has the capability to drop them from aircraft.

The announcement coincides with other saber-rattling comments by senior Iranian military officials claiming that they have infiltrated the American military.

"These bombs are at our disposal, can be launched from aircraft, and they are highly destructive," Hajizadeh was quoted as telling Iran's state controlled Fars News Agency.

Hajizadeh described the weapon as the "father of all bombs," a clear reference to America's recent use of the MOAB, of Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, which is capable of delivering an 11-ton blast.

The comments come amid a tense standoff between the Trump administration and Iran over the landmark nuclear deal. U.S. officials have been pushing Trump to formally declare Iran in violation of the agreement, a move Iran has fiercely warned against.

The conflict over the nuclear agreement has led Iran to issue a range of threats and move forward on its construction of ballistic missiles, which could be used to carry a nuclear warhead.

Hajizadeh also claims that Iran has infiltrated the U.S. military and has sensitive documents in its possession.

"We have infiltrated into the Americans' command control centers over the recent years," he was quoted as saying in a television interview broadcast on PressTV, another Iranian-controlled outlet.

"We have been present there," Hajizadeh continues, referring to U.S. command centers in Iraq and Syria. "We saw what locations they were observing and targeting."

The Islamic Republic is gearing up to launch at least three new satellites as part of its contested space program, which is believed to provide cover to an advanced long-range ballistic missile program.