U.S. Diplomats in Cuba Reported Experiencing ‘Physical Symptoms’ Following ‘Incidents’

FBI investigating the matter

Cuba and USA flags / Getty

BY:

Some United States government personnel on official duty in Havana, Cuba have reported feeling a variety of "physical symptoms" following "incidents," according to a State Department spokesperson.

There are concerns about the safety of these diplomats, and the FBI is currently investigating the matter, CBS Radio News reports. The U.S. responded by asking two Cuban officials in the U.S. to leave the country on May 23.

The State Department has so far not specified what these "incidents" were and what "symptoms" the diplomats were experiencing.

The State Department spokesperson said the U.S. has reminded the Cuban government of its obligation to protect diplomats under the Vienna Convention, CBS correspondent Steve Dorsey reported.

Katelyn Caralle

Katelyn Caralle
Katelyn Caralle is a media analyst at the Washington Free Beacon. Before joining Free Beacon, Katelyn worked as a Digital Strategy Intern at The Heritage Foundation. She graduated from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania in 2016 where she served as Editor-in-Chief of The Voice.

