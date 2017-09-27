BY: Follow @brentscher



The all-woman league formerly known as the Lingerie Football League announced this week its belief that America's flag and national anthem are "far too sacred" to protest.

The league, recently rebranded as the Legends Football League, said in a Tuesday statement that its players would not be taking a knee during the national anthem as many of their male counterparts in the NFL have done.

"The LFL recognizes everyone's First Amendment right to protest, but our nation's flag and anthem are far too sacred," the league said. "Too many fellow Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice, so that our flag and anthem continue in all its majesty."

LFL will be releasing a Video Statement to the controversy surrounding our National Anthem protests. A post shared by Legends Football League (@mylfl) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

In a video announcing the league's continued support for the national anthem, the LFL pledged to "stand in salute" of the flag.

"It symbolizes all the blood, sweat, and tears that have been shed so that we as Americans can raise our flag across our nation," the organization says during the video. "The LFL salutes all those who make this the greatest country in the world."

"We stand in salute of our flag."

This year's Legends Cup Champions were the Seattle Mist, which defeated the Atlanta Steam 38 to 28 in the finals. The Mist finished the season undefeated.