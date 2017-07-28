Priebus on Resignation: Trump Wanted to Go in a Different Direction

BY: Follow @cb0321



Reince Priebus gave his first interview since resigning as White House Chief of Staff on Friday, saying President Donald Trump "wanted to go in a different direction."

Priebus resigned on Friday afternoon. He is set to be replaced with current Secretary of Homeland Security Gen. John Kelly.

Speaking with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Priebus had nothing but positive things to say about Trump, even though the President disagreed with the way Priebus steered the White House.

"Was he not happy with the direction you were setting?" Blitzer asked.

"He knows, I think, intuitively when things need to change," Priebus said.

Blitzer was not satisfied with that, pointing out it had only been six months.

"Tell us precisely what he said to you, why he wants to do things differently and why he concluded that didn't include you," he said.

"I'm not going to get into that personal stuff. the president is a professional, and i'm a professional and professional people don't discuss private conversations in public," Priebus said.

Blitzer also asked Priebus if Trump had pushed him into resignation.

"Did the president formally ask you to resign?" Blitzer asked.

"No. I resigned and he accepted it," Priebus said.

"And that conversation was just simply like that? He didn't try to talk you out of it?" Blitzer asked.

"We talked about it. you're confusing something. We talk all the time about this subject," Priebus said.

Later in the interview, Blitzer asked how Priebus felt about Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci's profane comments on Priebus to the New Yorker.

"I'm not going to respond to it, I'm not going to get into the mud on those sorts of things," Priebus said.

Priebus said during the interview that he hopes incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly gets to the bottom of the on-going leaks from the White House. He also criticized Sen. Chuck Schumer's (D., N.Y.) for not wanting to compromise on "the most basic things."