BY: Follow @AndrewJKugle



Current and former aides to Hillary Clinton ganged up on Anthony Bourdain on Twitter after Bourdain criticized Clinton for her delayed response to the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Clinton received criticism for initially staying silent after the New York Times reported last week that several women have accused Weinstein, the powerful Hollywood producer and Democratic mega-donor, of sexual harassment, assault, and even rape. The New Yorker subsequently published a story detailing how Italian actress Ambra Battilana Gutierrez staged a sting operation with the police, during which she secretly recorded Weinstein admitting he groped her and that he does so to other women often.

Weinstein has donated thousands of dollars to Clinton throughout her political career. He maxed out donations ($5,400) to Clinton's failed 2016 presidential campaign and gave more than $30,000 to the Hillary Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee between Clinton's campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and more than 30 state Democratic parties.

The Hollywood mogul has also given at least $250,000 to the Clinton Foundation.

Five days after the initial Times story broke, amid growing criticism, Clinton released a statement condemning Weinstein.

"I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein," Clinton said in the statement. "The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."

Clinton then conducted an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, clips of which aired Wednesday night, in which the former presidential candidate said she would re-donate the money she received from Weinstein, but did not specify where it would go.

Bourdain, host of CNN's "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," criticized Clinton for her tepid response on Wednesday night.

And I have to say, Hillary's interview with Fareed Zakaria was shameful in its deflection and its disingenuousness. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

know what Hillary Clinton is NOT? She's not stupid. Or unsophisticated about the world. The Weinstein stories had been out there for years — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

Mindless Hillary hate aside, this was a terrible response to questions about a "friend" who's been tormenting women for decades. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

I have met Hillary Clinton. I liked her. I admired much about her. This interview was a real disappointment. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 11, 2017

And please..this is not about blame or equivalency . My feelings about Mr. Trump are well known. No one should take satisfaction from this — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 12, 2017

Hillary is CLEARLY not responsible for anything Weinstein Thats screamingly obvious. Her response to questions though has been uninspiring — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 12, 2017

Secretary Clinton was one of the most intelligent, well prepared, well briefed politicians ever. So, yes. I'd hoped for a better response — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 12, 2017

The Weinstein controversy is personal for Bourdain. He is dating Italian actress and director Asia Argento, one of Weinstein's alleged victims.

I can assure you that the victims of Mr. Weinstein's three decades of predatory behavior are disappointed too. I'm sitting next to one. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 12, 2017

Clinton aides quickly came to their current or former boss's defense. Clinton's communications director, Nick Merrill, first told Bourdain to "get a grip."

Seriously @Bourdain, get a grip. She did an honest interview, condemned HW, is returning contributions. I’m tossing all my @LuckyPeach mags. https://t.co/YcShUYfX4t — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 12, 2017

Her former campaign spokesman, Brian Fallon, told Bourdain to "go eat a scorpion."

Go eat a scorpion or something.https://t.co/jlKBC2TDmI — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 12, 2017

Clinton adviser Adam Parkhomenko called Bourdain's comments "sad."

On Hillary Clinton’s wedding anniversary, @Bourdain had nothing better to do than attack her. Sad. https://t.co/LbeQzL8V7s — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 12, 2017

The Clinton aides also went after CNN media reporter Dylan Byers, who tweeted that Clinton should donate the Weinstein money on top of what she already gives to charity "in order to mean something."

It’s 2 separate points.

HRC gives 10% of her money to charity, personally.

Also, she will donate campaign contributions from HW to charity. https://t.co/FbhelxHtJh — Nick Merrill (@NickMerrill) October 12, 2017