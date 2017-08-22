DNC Slams Trump’s ‘Empty Promises on Border Wall’

Journalists, liberals lambast message: 'This is why Dems will continue losing elections'

U.S.-Mexico border fence

U.S.-Mexico border fence / Getty Images

BY:

The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday morning sent an email with the subject "Trump's Empty Promises on Border Wall."

"Trump has failed to deliver on his signature promise to build a border wall and have Mexico pay for it. Trump even admitted in a private conversation with Mexico that his border wall promise was the ‘least important thing,'" said the email, first noticed by Business Insider reporter Allan Smith.

Angelo Carusone, president of the liberal group Media Matters for America, slammed the email as counterproductive.

The email led some liberals to advocate refraining from donating to the cash-strapped DNC.

Journalists across Twitter slammed the email for being bad politics and tone-deaf.

The Department of Homeland Security recently announced in San Diego a plan for a prototype of the border wall, which "may be used for future designs for construction of the wall along the rest of the border," the Washington Free Beacon reported.

This entry was posted in Issues and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.
Conor Beck

Conor Beck   Email Conor | Full Bio | RSS
Conor Beck is a Media Analyst for the WFB. He's previously written for The College Fix, Life News, and was a Student Free Press Association Fellow for The Weekly Standard. He graduated from Rice University in 2017.

×
THE MORNING BEACON DAILY NEWSLETTER
MAKES IT EASIER TO STAY INFORMED
Get the news that matters most to you, delivered straight to your inbox daily.

Register today!
  • Grow your email list exponentially
  • Dramatically increase your conversion rates
  • Engage more with your audience
  • Boost your current and future profits