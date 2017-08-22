DNC Slams Trump’s ‘Empty Promises on Border Wall’

BY: Follow @cb0321



The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday morning sent an email with the subject "Trump's Empty Promises on Border Wall."

"Trump has failed to deliver on his signature promise to build a border wall and have Mexico pay for it. Trump even admitted in a private conversation with Mexico that his border wall promise was the ‘least important thing,'" said the email, first noticed by Business Insider reporter Allan Smith.

Angelo Carusone, president of the liberal group Media Matters for America, slammed the email as counterproductive.

So dumb. Saddest part is they think they're playing like 4th dimensional chess, but in reality they're just sitting alone eating checkers. https://t.co/h9iXWGBLs3 — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 22, 2017

The email led some liberals to advocate refraining from donating to the cash-strapped DNC.

please do not give these feckless idiots money https://t.co/GZ9rW5Mg79 — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) August 22, 2017

Journalists across Twitter slammed the email for being bad politics and tone-deaf.

this is why @TheDemocrats will continue losing elections and deserve every loss https://t.co/ZImmBciX7Y — Jonathan Deesi̓̐ͦ̄ng (@Deesing) August 22, 2017

I just can't with @DNC right now. Donation letters that look like shut-off notices, and now this? https://t.co/aVddKWV59m — Ashley Shelby (@millcitywriter) August 22, 2017

2018 Dem message: the food is terrible, and such small portionshttps://t.co/pnu6Sla38p — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) August 22, 2017

these craven shitheads are going to keep losing elections https://t.co/je2Z0hnFcc — auntie fa (@JoshhTerry) August 22, 2017

what

are

they

doing https://t.co/rCVESLZr19 — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 22, 2017

folks, if you're frustrated by the lack of follow-through on racism, vote Democr–wait, that's not–lemme start over https://t.co/Dkuk97wicz — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) August 22, 2017

The Department of Homeland Security recently announced in San Diego a plan for a prototype of the border wall, which "may be used for future designs for construction of the wall along the rest of the border," the Washington Free Beacon reported.